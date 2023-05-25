Report: Everton eyeing £20m striker who broke a league record this season











Everton are looking to bolster their attacking ranks and the latest reports suggest that the Toffees are eyeing Chuba Akpom.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leicester and Brentford are all interested in the English forward.

For now, Everton are monitoring the player. They are yet to submit an official offer for Akpom, who excelled this season at Middlesbrough. His current club reportedly value him at £20million.

Akpom made history in the Championship this season as he became the first ever player to score in nine consecutive home games in one campaign.

(Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Everton want Chuba Akpom

The 27-year-old, who came through the ranks at Arsenal, has exploded onto the scene this season. He has shown that he can be a prolific striker.

Before this season, Akpom had managed six goals in 42 appearances for Middlesbrough. This season, he has scored 28 goals in 38 Championship matches.

The record breaker, who finished the top goalscorer in the division this season, would definitely be a good signing for Everton. Their top goalscorer has seven goals, whilst their highest scoring striker has only managed two this season.

Indeed, Akpom’s 29 goals in all competitions are higher than the combined tally of Everton’s top eight scorers this season.

As per BBC Sport, the eight top scorers for the Toffees have 28 goals between them.

The Championship has proven it is a great place to find Premier League talent. Ivan Toney and Aleksandr Mitrovic both scored a lot of goals in the division and have continued to do this once moving up to England’s top flight.

A lot will no doubt depend on whether Everton manage to avoid relegation. With one game to go, their fate is luckily in their own hands. Should results not go their way, they could go down. If they do go down, this move will probably not happen.

(Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)