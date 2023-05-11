Report: Everton eyeing £15m striker likened to Brazil legend Ronaldo











Everton have reportedly set their sights on a move for Southampton’s Che Adams this summer.

The Toffees were linked with the Scotland international during the January transfer window.

Now, journalist Alex Crook has told talkSPORT that Everton will rekindle their interest if they stay up.

The Goodison Park outfit is currently two points clear of the bottom three with three games to go.

Everton are also eyeing West Ham’s Michail Antonio as a potential new recruit in attack, added Crook.

The Blues have struggled for goals this season, so Sean Dyche is reportedly prioritising a new striker.

Adams is ‘among a host of Saints players set to leave’ as relegation looms ever nearer.

They are now eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, with nine points left to play for.

Our view

Obviously Everton aren’t safe yet, but it’s good to see speculation doing the rounds regarding potential new recruits.

Admittedly, Adams may well split opinion amongst the Everton fans due to his scoring record in the Premier League.

He joined Southampton in 2019 for a reported £15million after impressing in the Championship for Birmingham City.

That year, some of Adams’ former teammates spoke to The Guardian as the player looked set for a big move.

They likened his style of play to Ronaldo and Jermain Defoe, and said he was a ‘sharpshooter’.

However, Adams hasn’t managed to get into double figures in the league for the Saints since joining.

Maybe a change of scenery could do him good.

Besides, Dyche is certainly the kind of manager who can bring the absolute best out of players.