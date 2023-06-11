Everton could now make a fresh move for Jean-Philippe Mateta after showing an interest in the Crystal Palace striker in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (11/6; page 59), which suggests that Palace are looking to cash in on the 25-year-old over the summer.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Jean-Philippe Mateta has hardly had the best time since moving to Selhurst Park. He has scored 10 goals in 67 games in all competitions for the Eagles. And he only found the back of the net on two occasions in the Premier League this past season.

Everton could reignite Mateta interest

Remarkably, he made 29 appearances in the top-flight. And yet, he did not complete 90 minutes once throughout the campaign.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday (11/6; page 59) reports that Palace want £15 million for Mateta. And it is suggested that Everton may make a fresh move after considering him in the January window.

The Toffees surely have to sign a striker this summer. Sean Dyche’s men barely stayed in the Premier League for a second year running. And unfortunately, it appears to now be impossible to rely on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Neal Maupay proved to be a really disappointing signing. And it would be little surprise to see him move on over the summer.

But it is unlikely to capture the imagination if Everton bring in Mateta. He has previously had success in his career. But he is yet to prove to be a success in England.

Perhaps playing in Dyche’s side would suit him better. But surely, the Everton fans will have little optimism about the upcoming campaign if Mateta proves to be the striker they bring in this summer.