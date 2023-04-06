Report: Everton and West Ham join Arsenal in race for Rasmus Hojlund











The latest report from 90min has revealed that Everton and West Ham have joined Arsenal in the race for in-demand striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark striker is currently being linked with an array of clubs across Europe, including Napoli and Juventus. Meanwhile Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bayern Munich and Marseille have sent scouts to watch the player.

The forward, currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A, and has shown he can play to a high level on a weekly basis. There is so much competition. Therefore the transfer will most likely depend on money and the preference of Hojlund.

Strikers are always in demand, especially in the summer, so no doubt this could turn into a bidding war and go on for some time.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Rasmus Hojlund linked with Everton and West Ham

The striker is only 20 years old, but is highly rated by many across the planet. His current manager Gian Piero Gasperini has dubbed him as a ‘young Zlatan Ibrahimovic’.

Indeed, Hojlund looks to have a great eye for goal. He has scored five in four Denmark appearances and also scored eight this season for his club.

Everton and David Moyes’ West Ham being linked is something that will no doubt excite the fan bases. The only issue is the sheer amount of competition they have.

With the player still young, there is an opportunity for clubs like West Ham and Everton to get him. They can guarantee him consistent game time.

His career will be watched closely by those around Europe. We expect this transfer saga to have many twists and turns until the summer.

Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

