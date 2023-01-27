Report: Emile Smith Rowe not spotted in Arsenal squad ahead of Man City clash











Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight, and the Gunners could be without Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta’s men are flying in the Premier League at the moment. They are five points clear of City despite playing a game less, and they’ll now love to get one over them in the FA Cup as well.

However, there are some doubts over Smith Rowe’s availability now.

Emile Smith Rowe not spotted in Arsenal squad ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal travelled to Manchester last night, a whole day before the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta appears to have named a full-strength squad, but The Mirror reveal that Smith Rowe was nowhere to be seen when Arsenal’s players arrived in Manchester yesterday.

The Englishman, branded as an ‘incredible’ player, has barely played this season because of a groin issue. He was forced to undergo surgery, and that has limited him to just 63 minutes of game time all campaign.

The report does not specify if Smith Rowe has picked up another injury; it has just been claimed that he was not spotted arriving in Manchester with the rest of his teammates.

The outlet has revealed Arsenal’s full squad for the game against Manchester City tonight, and Smith Rowe has not been named there either.

That suggests he could miss the game, but there’s no official confirmation from Arsenal yet.

Arsenal’s squad to face Man City

The FA Cup is not Arsenal’s priority competition, especially as they are on top of the Premier League table and are many people’s favourites now to win the title.

However, it is likely that Arteta will name a near-full-strength team to face the Cityzens tonight.

The report reveals that all of Arsenal’s top players, apart from Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, have travelled to Manchester for the game at the Etihad.

Arsenal squad to face Manchester City: Aaron Ramsdale, Karl Hein, Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, Leandro Trossard, Marquinhos, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah.

