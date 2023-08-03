Report: Don’t be surprised if Aston Villa make very late move to sign ‘special’ attacker this summer

Aston Villa have had an eye-opening summer transfer window so far.

The signings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby have all raised eyebrows around the Premier League so far.

After spending massive money on fees and wages for these three transfers, one may assume that Villa may be shutting up shop for this summer. However, they could well be saving the best for last in terms of new signings.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Aston Villa could now make a very late move for Joao Felix.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The ‘special’ attacker is very much surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid, and, sadly, he’s not got too many suitors.

After a very disappointing 18 months, the Portuguese superstar is not seen as a viable option for Europe’s elite, and the door is now open for one of those second-tier clubs to make a move.

Aston Villa are, as we all know, very much a team on the up, and this is a transfer that is now very possible for the Clarets given their standing in the Premier League at the moment.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Felix may be out of form, but after watching Unai Emery work wonders with a number of attacking players at Villa Park over the past few months, we really wouldn’t back against the attacker rediscovering his best form if he came to the Midlands.

This would be a very expensive deal and one that would potentially break the bank, but if Villa can get Felix back fit and firing, they will have a truly fantastic player on their hands.

Keep an eye on this situation as Villa could still be yet to make their most exciting signing of the summer.