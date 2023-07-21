Replacing Declan Rice was never going to be an easy task for West Ham United.

The £105m man cost that much money for a reason, he’s a rare talent and one that is tough to replace.

The Hammers have gone all around the houses looking for a replacement for Rice, but, as of yet, they’ve had no luck.

The likes of Joao Palhinha and Edson Alvarez have been strongly linked, and now, another familiar name has come back onto the radar.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Indeed, according to 90Min, Kalvin Phillips remains a player David Moyes is very keen on signing.

Now, this is very interesting as West Ham aren’t the only Premier League side who have been credited with an interest in Phillips lately.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are also on the player’s trail, and that may prove to be something of a spanner in the works for West Ham.

Let’s be real, when Liverpool and West Ham go head-to-head over a signing there is usually a clear favourite, and on this occasion, you’d have to say that the Reds may be more likely to get this one done.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With Fabinho seemingly set to depart for Saudi Arabia, there is a clear opening in the Liverpool starting XI for a player like Phillips, and while the same could be said about West Ham, the reality is that a move to Anfield is more alluring.

Of course, Liverpool are yet to firm up their interest in the £45m Man City man, and we can’t imagine that Pep Guardiola would be super keen on the idea of strengthening his closest rivals in such a manner.

West Ham and Liverpool are both said to be keen on Phillips, but where he ends up remains to be seen.