Report: Daniel Levy really likes 47-year-old manager, he gave one Spurs player his debut











According to talkSPORT, Daniel Levy remains a fan of Graham Potter after the 47-year-old manager was sacked by Chelsea.

It was just a matter of time before Potter was linked to Tottenham. After all, they do have a tendency to hire former Chelsea managers.

Indeed, from Andre Villas-Boas to Jose Mourinho to Antonio Conte, Spurs love to hire a former Chelsea boss, and now, Potter could be the next man up at Tottenham.

Levy is said to be a fan of Potter, and that isn’t all that surprising. After all, he was strongly linked with the Spurs job in 2021, and despite his terrible spell at Chelsea, he actually did a very decent job at Brighton before landing the job at Stamfrod Bridge.

He plays a pretty brand of football, and he actually works rather well on a shoestring budget, something Daniel Levy will value quite highly.

Interestingly, Potter already knows one Spurs player rather well. Although he isn’t at the club right now.

Indeed, he gave Joe Rodon his senior debut during his time at Swansea City, and he did ultimately prove to be a big fan of the Welshman, so perhaps he would get another shot at redemption at Spurs if Potter were to come into the club.

Of course, the optics of hiring another former Chelsea manager, and a failed one at that, won’t look good for the Tottenham fanbase, and there would probably be a bit of backlash if this move was made.

However, with the likes of Luis Enrique Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino linked with the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid, Spurs may have to look towards someone like Potter if they miss out on their top targets.

This may be one to keep an eye on.

