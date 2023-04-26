Report: Daniel Levy is unsure but tempted to appoint Arne Slot as Tottenham manager











Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, and Daniel Levy is reportedly tempted to offer it to him.

Spurs parted with Antonio Conte last month and appointed his assistant Cristian Stellini in his place until the end of the season. Following the horrific performance against Newcastle United, he was shown the door, and the man who assisted him – Ryan Mason – is now in charge.

Tottenham are in a mess right now, and it’s all on Daniel Levy.

Daniel Levy is unsure but tempted to appoint Arne Slot as Tottenham manager

Tottenham and Chelsea parted ways with their respective managers at around the same time – one club is on the verge of hiring Mauricio Pochettino, while the other has just sacked their interim manager.

Spurs fans are absolutely furious at the way Levy is running the club, and he is now under serious pressure to get his next managerial appointment right.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed on Sportwitness, has shared an update on what’s going on at Tottenham regarding their managerial situation.

The report claims that ‘Levy is tempted’ about making a move for Arne Slot, whose Feyenoord side are on course to win the Eredivisie title.

It has been claimed that Erik Ten Hag’s success at Manchester United has raised the reputation of Dutch coaches, and that’s why Levy could push for Slot now.

However, the report then claims that the Tottenham chairman is ‘stalling’ because he’s still unsure about what to do.

TBR View:

You don’t have to be a Tottenham fan to know how badly the club is being run at the moment.

When was the last time you saw a chairman sack the manager and hire his assistant, only to sack him and then appoint the guy who assisted him?!

It’s really hard to see what direction Tottenham are going in right now. The next appointment is absolutely crucial – if Levy gets that wrong, things could go really badly for Spurs next season.

Slot has done a fantastic job at Feyenoord this term, but is he good enough to handle the pressure that comes with the Tottenham job? Nobody knows!

