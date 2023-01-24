Report: Daniel Levy has decided how much he'll sell Tottenham for











Since a meeting between Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi took place, fans have been wondering how much the Spurs chief will sell the club for.

The North Londoners’ majority shareholders are the ENIC Group, who own 86.58 per cent of the club (Club’s official website). Fans are far from happy with the ownership, and they want Joe Lewis and Levy gone as a result.

If ENIC are to sell Tottenham, they will make a big profit, and a report from The Athletic has revealed the price Levy values the club at in 2023.

Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

How much will Daniel Levy sell Tottenham Hotspur for?

CBS Sports reported earlier this month that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Daniel Levy met in London to discuss a minority investment in Tottenham. The Athletic now reveal that talks are still continuing.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) are keen to add to their portfolio of football clubs, which already includes French champions PSG and 22 per cent of Portuguese club SC Braga.

Tottenham are said to be viewed as an option, with the report claiming Al-Khelaifi is talking about purchasing 15 per cent of the club if things go to plan.

Levy, according to the report, thinks Tottenham are worth just as much as Chelsea, who Roman Abramovich sold in the summer to Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors.

The Spurs chairman thinks “the club’s state-of-the-art stadium, training ground, London location and frequent qualification for the Champions League in recent years” makes them just as valuable as Chelsea, if not more.

That means, if Levy is to sell Tottenham, he will demand at least £2.5 billion. The same fee has apparently been mooted in conversations with potential buyers.

As things stand, QSI are not in talks to purchase all of Tottenham.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all