Report: Crystal Palace want to sign 28 year-old who won footballer of the year for his country

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace want to battle a European giant for Bundesliga central midfielder Ellyes Skhiri.

According to tuttomercatoweb, Crystal Palace are very interested in Skhiri, but they apparently face stiff competition as AC Milan also want to sign the player.

Skhiri is available on a free transfer this summer as his contract with FC Koln expires at the end of June. The report goes on to suggest that Milan have already made a contract offer for the 28 year-old.

Despite the offer, Skhiri apparently wants some time to think, as he has a dream to play in England. The Italian report goes on to say that he will will make his decision on the AC Milan offer over the next few days.

(Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace want Ellyes Skhiri

It is no shock to see the Eagles looking for some players on a free transfer. They have already signed Jefferson Lerma on a free deal and they love looking for bargains.

Skhiri is clearly a good player, he is proven in a top league and is attracting interest this summer from a huge club in AC Milan.

The midfielder, who won the Tunisian Footballer of the Year award in 2021, seems like a possible great asset for the Eagles. He would add some great depth in midfield.

He also has an eye for scoring goals as well as defending. Skhiri managed seven goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The Eagles definitely need to strengthen their squad. With Albert Sambi Lokonga heading back to Arsenal and Luka Milivojevic leaving, Palace need to make sure they have cover in midfield.

It may be hard to battle AC Milan for the star, but with him apparently not accepting any proposal yet, the Eagles could manage to tempt him.