Crystal Palace are preparing for a big summer and reports have suggested that the club are willing to send Joe Whitworth out on loan.

Whitworth is a player from the Crystal Palace academy. He made himself known to the Premier League when the club had an injury crisis.

The club saw goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone both injured. With Jack Butland on loan at Manchester United, 19-year-old Whitworth got his chance against Brighton and Arsenal.

According to reports from LondonNewsOnline, the Eagles want to allow Whitworth to leave the club on a loan move. They want the young player to work his way up through the English Football League to gain vital first-team experience.

Crystal Palace want to loan Whitworth out

It is no shock at all to see the Eagles want to send Whitworth out on loan. The 19-year-old, who is also an England youth international, is highly-rated by the club.

Patrick Vieira previously deemed him a “really strong character” and a player with “really strong potential”.

Testing himself out in the EFL is a great way to check whether Whitworth have the potential and the quality to make it in England’s top flight.

The Eagles built up a top academy. They now hope to see the repercussions of this great project. No doubt they want young talent integrated into the starting squad.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is another exciting young talent at Palace. He showed how good the loan system can be as he managed 15 goals and nine assists at League One side Charlton.

No doubt wherever Whitworth gets loaned, he will be watched heavily by those at Palace to see if the goalkeeper can become the future of the club.

