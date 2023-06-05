Report: Crystal Palace set to loan out England youth International











The latest reports from Crystal Palace suggest that they will be letting academy talent Owen Goodman head out on loan next season.

According to LondonNewsOnline, Crystal Palace apparently want the player to gain valuable experience in senior football. They hope he will be loaned out next season.

Goodman, who is a goalkeeper, is 19 years-old and has been a key academy player this season. He has played 20 times for the club in Premier League 2 this campaign.

No doubt the player is highly-rated as he was also set to be a part of the England U20 World Cup squad. Goodman was due to be a standby but decided to play for the Palace youth setup as they had a huge cup final.

Crystal Palace to loan Owen Goodman

The Englishman, who was hailed as the “best young talent” by Garry Issott, will no doubt cherish a loan move and senior football for the first time.

It benefits all parties. Owner Steve Parish and the coaches at Selhurst Park can see if he is ready to make a step-up from academy football to professional football.

Should Goodman get a loan move, it will be the biggest year of his football career. He will have multiple eyes on him to see if he can fulfil the potential Palace believes he has.

The Eagles are ever-present in the Premier League. They also have two very good goalkeepers in Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone. Due to this Goodman doesn’t need to rush playing for the club.

He is still young and will be able to flourish out on loan. No doubt the best move would be to a club in the English Football League.

