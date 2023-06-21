The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace have recently rejected a big offer for 22-year-old academy star Jake O’Brien.

According to londonnewsonline, Ligue 1 side Troyes, who are owned by the City Group, which includes Manchester City, made a bid over one million for the defender.

For an academy star who is yet to feature for the senior side at Crystal Palace, this is a big offer. The centre-back does only have one year left on his current deal.

The report goes on to say that many Championship sides scouted O’Brien whilst he was on loan in the Belgium second-division last season.

Crystal Palace reject bid for Jake O’Brien

With the 22-year-old only having 12 months left on his current contract, Palace rejecting a seven-figure offer for the ‘powerful‘ academy product shows that they rate him.

Even if they do lose him this summer, they clearly feel like they can get more for him. This is great news for the club and shows their academy revamp is working.

No doubt O’Brien will want to battle for a spot in the Palace squad and play in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where his future lies now that the Eagles have rejected this first bid.

With the Eagles in the Premier League for over a decade now, fans will be hoping they can push on. The club are trying to plan for the present and future with younger signings. However, they need to do more.

O’Brien is a tall defender who has shown he can play tough if needs be. If he stays, it would be a good idea from Palace to try him out in a senior cup match.