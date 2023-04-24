Report: Crystal Palace offer Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha a new contract











A new report from The Guardian states that Crystal Palace have offered Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha a new contract to try and keep him at the club.

According to the report, Zaha, whose current Palace contract expires this summer, is “weighing up” a four year contract which is worth £10million a season. He will be on a wage of around £200,000 a week.

The winger is attracting interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Arsenal. The three clubs spot a potential bargain on a free transfer.

Zaha is not sure about the offer from Palace as he wants assurances over the club’s ambition to qualify for a European competition before signing the contract.

The winger has earned lots of praise during his time at Crystal Palace. Ally McCoist is one of those who raved over the player as he called him “unstoppable” and “outstanding”.

The Ivory Coast international is now 30 years old. If he does want a move to a bigger club then this is most likely his last chance.

With Zaha also available on a free contract, he will have a wider pool of clubs able to afford him. It is no shock to see him want European football either.

Arsenal have been great this season. Despite this, a lack of squad depth looks like it could be their downfall in missing out on the title.

There will be a lot of players that Arsenal can sign, and it’s up to Mikel Arteta to decide if he needs more youth or more experience.

He is a very exciting player and a proven match winner. This is something that Arsenal have missed in their last three Premier League matches.

