Crystal Palace ‘most likely destination’ for £25m ace with ‘the potential to be one of the best’

Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and journalist David Ornstein has provided a very positive update on their pursuit of Dean Henderson.

The South London club are currently looking for a goalkeeper to replace Vicente Guaita. The Spaniard is refusing to be cover for Sam Johnstone.

Now, according to The Athletic and their reporter Ornstein, Crystal Palace are the ‘most likely destination as things stand’ for Manchester United player Dean Henderson.

Henderson will be allowed to leave if United find a replacement for him and this is looking quite likely as the report claims they are currently hunting for goalkeepers.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Dean Henderson likely to join Crystal Palace

The ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper is 26 years-old and has an abundance of time to grow into an even better goalkeeper.

The Eagles are not in a rush to replace Sam Johnstone. He only recently became number one and has been playing well. Henderson is highly-rated, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting that ‘he has the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.’

With Johnstone now 30 years-old, the Eagles need to look for a future goalkeeper as well. Due to this, Henderson fits the bill perfectly.

If he is happy to battle for now and bide his time then it would be a perfect scenario for all parties involved.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Crystal Palace have always done well in terms of signing goalkeepers over the last few years and they definitely need two strong senior ones this season. Henderson is apparently valued at around £25million.

Henderson would be a good move for the club and hopefully becomes a perfect long-term option for the Eagles.