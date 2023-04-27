Report: Crystal Palace interested in Ademola Lookman











Premier League side Crystal Palace are interested in attacking star Ademola Lookman according to the latest reports from 90min.

For now, the South London club are only monitoring Lookman. They are yet to put in an official offer for the winger for the time being.

Lookman is currently playing in Serie A for Atalanta, but he is known to Premier League fans. He has played for Fulham, Leicester and Everton in the past. He left Everton in 2019 for £22.5m.

The Englishman has had a very impressive career so far at Atalanta as he has managed 15 goals and five assists in 30 appearances.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Crystal Palace interested in Lookman

Lookman, who was once hailed as a “gem” by his former team mate Lucas Digne is an exciting winger who would add some great quality to Palace.

The 25 year old has an abundance of experience around Europe and has played in the Premier League. The South London side have some fantastic wingers but they do need some depth in this position.

It will be a very interesting summer for the Eagles. They will be looking for a new manager and a lot of players are out of contract, including Wilfried Zaha.

Lookman seems to tick all the boxes, he is a good winger, he can score and he is of an age where Palace can use him for many years.

With a market value of £25 million, the winger is relatively cheap in today’s market. This would help the Eagles be able to also add some quality in other positions.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

