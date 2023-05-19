Report: Crystal Palace identify 39-year-old as long-term Roy Hodgson successor











The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace have identified Paddy McCarthy as a possible replacement for Roy Hodgson.

According to The Guardian, Crystal Palace are very undecided on what to do in regards to a managerial appointment at the end of the season.

There seems to be a growing feeling amongst the hierarchy that keeping Hodgson on may be the best idea. They want to give him a new one-year deal.

If this were to happen, there is hope that McCarthy, who is highly rated by the club, would be able to replace the 76-year-old when needed.

He was nearly given the interim job in March when Patrick Vieira was sacked.

In May, Hodgson spoke highly of McCarthy, as per London News Online.

“He’s got an outstanding potential to have an exceptional career and it has been a real pleasure to get to know him in the way I have now,” he said.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace identify long-term manager

This no doubt seems like a very risky option for the Eagles, no matter what they think of McCarthy. There is already debate over whether Hodgson should be getting a new deal.

Despite Vieira not being the first-choice candidate when appointed, they seem to have not had a replacement lined up should things go wrong.

Hodgson has done great things with Palace since he re-joined the club. However, it will be hard to see Palace push further up the table with him at the helm.

The veteran manager has managed to win back the Palace fan base with this impressive interim spell.

It would be sad to see his legacy stutter if he had a full season under his belt. It’s going to be a huge summer for Palace. Fans will not want them having to battle for survival in the division again.

(Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)