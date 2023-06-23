Report: Crystal Palace exploring deal for ‘incredible’ player

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace are exploring a deal for Perr Schuurs during the summer transfer window.

Journalist for The Athletic Matt Woosnam has reported that Crystal Palace are very interested in signing the Serie A defender.

The centre-back has three years left on his contract but any deal for Schuurs may depend on one of Palace’s two centre-backs being sold due to the price tag of the defender.

Apparently, the transfer fee being demanded by Torino thought to be too high. Meanwhile, the same report suggests that Palace are braced for interest in their two centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace want Perr Schuurs

Since joining the club, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi have brought a top-level quality to the Palace defence that the club haven’t seen in a while. Both are exceptional defenders and are also great at progressive play.

With this in mind, it was always expected for the Eagles to struggle to keep hold of them both for the whole of their contracts.

If one were to leave, Schuurs seems like an ideal replacement. He has been likened to Premier League winning defender Virgil van Dijk and has also been called ‘incredible‘.

The 23 year-old is able to play in both centre-back positions. This would help the Eagles a lot as it means either Guehi or Andersen could depart and Schuurs could slot in.

Despite this, it is going to be very hard to follow in Guehi or Andersen’s boots. The defender, who is valued at £26million, has won six trophies, will no doubt believe he has the confidence to succeed at the Eagles.