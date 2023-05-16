Report: Crystal Palace attempt to extend contract of 'star man'











Crystal Palace want to keep Eberechi Eze at the club and are reportedly plotting talks to extend his current contract.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Palace are planning new talks over a deal for the 24-year-old

The Eagles want this new contract to reflect Eze’s importance to the long-term plans of the South London side.

Eze only has two years left on his current contract. Therefore, clubs will no doubt start to circle for him following his fine form lately.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in eight games since Roy Hodgson became interim manager of Crystal Palace.

It is no shock to see the Eagles look to extend the contract of the 24-year-old star. He has been on fire and looks to be a talisman for the club.

With Wilfried Zaha out of contract this summer and possibly leaving, the South London side needs their next key player.

Jamie Redknapp understands the importance of Eze as he called him the ‘star man’ at Crystal Palace. The future is so bright for the Englishman and there are hopes that he will be making the next England squad.

Eze is still young, so it is great to know that he will get even better as he gets older. There was worries that he would never get back to his best when he suffered a big injury, but those worries are definitely gone.

There is a lot of uncertainty at the Eagles this summer, as they hunt for a new manager and new players. It will be great to see how the board go about planning their future.

