Report: Crystal Palace and West Ham battling for Paulo Fonseca











The Standard are reporting that Crystal Palace and West Ham are both battling it out to try and hire Paulo Fonseca as manager.

The manager was nearly appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, via Sky Sports. The report from The Standard goes on to say that the two London clubs are on a ‘collision course’ over the summer as they look for a new manager.

Fonseca is said to be ‘attracted’ to the idea of managing in the Premier League. West Ham still have David Moyes as manager, but they may sack him following a poor domestic campaign. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace hired Roy Hodgson as an interim until the summer and will need to replace him.

The Portuguese manager has impressed both Palace and West Ham after a great season which sees Lille currently sitting in fifth place.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

West Ham and Crystal Palace battling for Paulo Fonseca

Fonseca seems like a great choice for either Palace or West Ham. He is currently helping Lille battle for a European spot. Last season they finished tenth so it shows that he can help a club progress.

West Ham have been in Europe the last two seasons. It seems like Moyes has taken them as far as he can. They now see themselves in a relegation battle instead of battling for a European spot.

The Hammers could still win the Europa Conference League, and this great achievement could keep Moyes in charge.

If this is the case, this could give Crystal Palace a clear route to try and appoint Fonseca. It may still be hard though. This is due to the fact that he may want to stay and see how far he can take Lille in Europe.

There is no rush from anyone to get this appointment done. It will most likely be a decision made at the end of the current season.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Show all