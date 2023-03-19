Report: Conte furious with two Spurs players during Southampton draw











Antonio Conte was furious with Pedro Porro and Ben Davies during the first-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Southampton, with the pair struggling to find an opening to switch sides again at one stage, according to a report from Football London.

Of course, much of the talk following Saturday’s game concerned what Conte said after the dramatic draw. His post-match press conference proved to be a remarkable occasion.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But it seems that his bad mood may have started much earlier in the afternoon. Football London reports that he was extremely annoyed with Porro and Davies during the first-half.

Conte furious with Porro and Davies during Tottenham draw

Porro found himself on the left, with Davies on the opposite flank after Tottenham had defended a corner. And it seems that Conte was not at all happy with how long the pair took to switch sides again.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The pair were not helped by the ball not going out of play for some time. But it seems that the Italian was not willing to give the two wide-men the benefit of the doubt.

Conte’s press conference was not that of a man who was simply frustrated with conceding a two-goal lead against the Premier League’s bottom side. This has been brewing for some time. And the late equaliser was something of a final straw.

Ultimately, Porro was one of the few bright points about Spurs’ trip to the south coast. He scored his first Tottenham goal just before half-time, producing a thunderous drive into the roof of the net.

It will be interesting to see whether that proves to be the final time Porro plays under Conte. For many, it is hard to see how he continues in the role after everything that happened after the game.

If he does go, you would imagine the incoming boss will be very pleased about the prospect of working with the Spaniard.