‘Complete’ £76m powerhouse now set to stay at current club ‘despite interest’ from Liverpool

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their hunt for a defensive-minded player as one of their targets is now not set to move this summer transfer window.

According to new reports from FootballTransfers, ‘despite interest’ from Liverpool, the club will miss out on defender Antonio Silva as he is set to stay at his current club.

The Benfica centre-back had also apparently attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle this summer.

The report goes on to say that the 19 year-old has a £76million release clause and Benfica want this to be triggered to allow any move.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Liverpool will probably not trigger his release clause

The centre-back is only 19 years-old, but already has three trophies to his name and is highly-rated by many.

Silva is already seen as a ‘complete‘ defender and looks to have the qualities to succeed at a top club like Liverpool.

He clearly has a high ceiling and would not doubt be a top signing for the Reds, especially under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The club currently need more defensive-minded players, but more in midfield. Due to this, you cannot see them triggering this huge release clause right now.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Until they sort out finding a defensive midfielder, you cannot see them looking elsewhere for the time being.

Despite this, it is a blow that Silva is set to stay at his current club. With him so young, he is definitely a player to watch in future transfer windows.