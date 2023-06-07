Report: Coach known to work 'until 8 or 9pm at night' is keen on Tottenham move











Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and he’s now looking to put together his coaching team.

Unsurprisingly, the new Spurs head coach is reportedly looking to bring the coaches he worked with at Celtic to N17.

Sky Sports has now published a report suggesting Tottenham are on the right track with regards to the Hoops coaches.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are apparently ‘battling’ to try to keep John Kennedy from joining Postecoglou at Spurs.

However, the 39-year-old is believed to be keen on a move to Tottenham.

Postecoglou reportedly also wants coach Gavin Strachan and analyst Greg Wallace to join him in north London.

The Australian will officially take charge of Tottenham on July 1.

‘8am right through until who knows when’

Much of the speculation linking Kennedy to Spurs suggests that the north Londoners have a good chance of landing him.

The Daily Mail has reported that Postecoglou’s former assistant at Parkhead wants to link up with him again at N17.

Kennedy has worked wonders at Celtic, beginning as a first-team coach and then assisting four of their managers.

As well as Postecoglou, Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers all had Kennedy as their number two.

The former Hoops player was also Celtic caretaker boss in 2021 following Lennon’s departure.

Kennedy has played a vital part over the last nine years of the Hoops’ dominance of Scottish football.

Former Celtic coach Damien Duff previously told their official website about Kennedy’s amazing workrate and attitude.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“Let me tell you, working with John Kennedy, that man would stay at Lennoxtown until 8 or 9pm at night!” Duff said.

“I might have said I was getting used to a 9-5 when I first started coaching, but when I moved up to the first-team, I was more from 8am right through until who knows when.”

Tottenham fans will no doubt welcome the prospect of Kennedy joining Spurs (if they manage to land him of course).

Spurs need a massive effort from everyone to get back up to the upper levels of the game. And Kennedy clearly is an individual who works incredibly hard for the cause.