Report: Club preparing for life without 'exciting' manager after Spurs talks











Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur with Ruben Amorim has begun doing the rounds again of late.

Record, via Sport Witness, recently claimed Spurs have held talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

Amorim is reportedly open to the prospect of taking the Tottenham job too.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Now, another Portuguese outlet has published another report relating to Amorim’s future.

SIC Noticias – again via Sport Witness – claim Sporting have a replacement in mind if Amorim goes to Spurs.

They have reportedly set their sights on Bruno Lage, who is out of work since leaving Wolves last October.

SIC claims they have already approached him, making him the ‘main option’ to replace Amorim.

Now, we must mention that, as per Sport Witness, an official Sporting source has refuted the report.

However, SIC reportedly still ‘stick to their information about this interest’.

Our view

Amorim has proven himself to be an outstanding young manager.

Surely it won’t be long before a big career move beckons, so it’s good to hear Spurs are reportedly keen.

As per Herald Scotland, Amorim has been deemed ‘the best Portuguese coach of his generation and one of the most exciting in Europe’.

Tottenham fans would no doubt also welcome a manager who has already vanquished bitter rivals Arsenal in a major competition.

Obviously this is all speculation at present, but if it’s true that Sporting are lining up a replacement for Amorim, that’s certainly a boost for Spurs.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham have gone down the experienced ‘marquee’ manager route and it hasn’t really worked out.

Spurs should go down a similar route to what they did with Mauricio Pochettino, i.e. getting a talented young manager who’s still building his CV.

Amorim certainly fits the bill. He could grow and prosper in tandem with Tottenham, just like Pochettino did.