Nottingham Forest were always going to be busy on deadline day.

Indeed, if we’ve learned anything about the Tricky Trees since their return to the Premier League, it’s that they love some late transfer drama.

Last summer they did an unbelievable amount of business at this time of year, and they could be set to do the same today.

Perhaps the biggest story at Forest this time though is an outgoing. Brennan Johnson is being consistently linked with a move to Tottenham, and Forest are now lining up deals with that departure in mind.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to John Percy, Nottingham Forest have a deal lined up for Ibrahim Sangare for if Johnson ends up joining Spurs.

Replacing Johnson with a £32m midfielder seems a bit strange from the outside looking in, but Forest have plenty of attacking depth – especially with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s impending arrival.

It remains to be seen if the ‘fantastic’ attacker will ultimately end up joining Spurs, but, as Percy says, there is a growing confidence that this deal will ultimately go ahead.

It’s going to be a busy day for both Tottenham and Forest, and it sounds as though this Johnson deal could jumpstart a few other transfers as dominoes begin to fall.

Sangare and Johnson are certainly two players to keep an eye on as the deadline ticks closer.