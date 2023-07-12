Club have decided not to sell their ‘amazing’ player, he won’t be joining Aston Villa

Aston Villa will not be signing Ansu Fati this summer as Barcelona have made the concrete decision not to sell the winger.

That is according to Sport who report that Barca have made a final decision on the young attacker.

Indeed, the Catalan outfit consider this to be a closed case now, and that should put an end to the reports linking him with a move to Villa Park.

Sport relayed some quotes from Barcelona president Joan Laporta about the situation too in which he states that he still has high hopes for Fati.

“We have not asked him to leave, he has a contract. Ansu points out that this season he will be much better than the previous one, which was almost a recovery because he relapsed from an injury,” Laporta said.

“Both at the national team level and as a coach they tell us that he is much better every day. He wants to succeed at Barca, his entourage and his agent want him to play more, but this depends on the coach. Hopefully soon we will be able to see Ansu Fati who He dazzled and fell in love with football. I trust that. And I know the coach does too and it gives me peace of mind.”

It’s not all that shocking to see that Barcelona don’t want to sell the ‘amazing‘ attacker.

Yes, they need to raise money and pull a few more ‘economic levers’ to get their transfer business done this summer, but at the same time, Fati is a player they still have high hopes for.

Let’s not forget, before his injury issues and loss of form, Fati was long seen as the heir to Lionel Messi’s throne at Barcelona, so the La Liga champions were never going to give up on their young star that quickly.

As for Villa, well they’ve already set their sights on another incredibly talented young winger in the shape of Moussa Diaby, so if they can land that deal, they probably won’t be too fussed about missing out of Fati, that’s for sure.

Regardless of this deal not coming off, this is set to be a very exciting summer for Aston Villa.