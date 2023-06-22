Report: Club expecting West Ham to bid for ‘one of the best midfielders’ around

The latest reports suggest that Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are expecting West Ham United to make an offer for Matteo Guendouzi.

According to l’Equipe, via GetFootballNewsFrance, Marseille, as well as the representatives of Guendouzi, are bracing themselves West Ham to make a bid.

The report details that the Hammers have identified Guendouzi as a potential replacement for Declan Rice. Due to this, no bid will apparently be made until Rice has moved.

The Englishman is heavily linked with a move away, with reports suggest that Arsenal and Manchester City are battling for him.



(Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

West Ham to bid for Guendouzi

The Frenchman, who was labelled as ‘one of the best (midfielders) in the world’, has already graced the Premier League. The midfielder did play for Arsenal, but moved to Marseille after a reported falling out with Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi is only 24 years-old, but has managed to pick an abundance of experience at a top level and also in Europe.

The box-to-box midfielder seems like an ideal replacement for Declan Rice. He is still young, so has room to get even better and is already playing at a top level.

These are the type of signings which West Ham need to make if they want to finish in the top half next season. They also have to think about the Europa League. This adds more matches and they need strength in depth to cope with all the fixtures.

David Moyes has one year left on his contract at West Ham. He needs to pick up some decent signings and make sure they work to convince those above him that he can push the Hammers to the next level.