Report: Club are now genuinely hoping that Newcastle come and sign their ‘brilliant’ player this summer











Atletico Madrid find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation with Joao Felix.

The Spanish club need to sell the Portuguese star this summer if they want to sign any players in the upcoming transfer window, while they also have no intention of re-integrating him into the team.

Indeed, Atletico Madrid have improved massively since Felix left in January and they want him gone on a permanent basis.

Unfortunately, according to Cadena Ser, Chelsea have no interest in signing the Portuguese ace on a permanent deal this summer, and there aren’t many clubs who can afford to spend big on a player of this stature.

However, Atletico do believe that there is one possible solution in the shape of Newcastle United.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Newcastle reportedly asked about Felix before he joined Chelsea and Atletico are hoping that their summer window plans can be salvaged by Newcastle re-kindling their interest in the ‘brilliant’ attacker.

While Atletico Madrid may be hoping to see the Magpies come in for their record signing, the reality is that the Tyneside club may not be too keen.

Indeed, Felix hasn’t exactly pulled up many trees since joining Chelsea in January, and with Atletico Madrid looking for €80m (£70m), it’s hard to see Newcastle splurging that sort of cash on a player who has, with all due respect, flopped in the Premier League so far.

Of course, as the richest club in the world, £70m is chump change to Newcastle’s owners, but with FFP restrictions in place, Newcastle still need to be selective as to where they spend their bundles of cash.

Felix will be on the market this summer, but Newcastle would be fools to bite at this current pricepoint.

This may be a situation where Newcastle need to be patient and wait for Felix’s price to slowly drop.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Show all