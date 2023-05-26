Report: Chelsea ready to pay release clause for 'powerhouse' Tottenham want











Tottenham may have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit for Manuel Ugarte as Chelsea are willing to pay what it takes to sign him according to reports.

Journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Chelsea have informed Sporting that they are ready to pay his release clause to bring him to the club.

Ugarte, who has been heavily linked to Tottenham, has a £52million release clause. If met, the club are able to sign him if the player agrees.

Spurs have a big summer ahead of them. They are looking to strengthen the squad and also need a new manager to try and get them back in the top four next season.

Tottenham dealt blow in Ugarte pursuit

It is no shock to see two big sides in England battling over a player like Ugarte. The ‘powerhouse‘ midfielder has been on fire this season.

The Uruguayan international is only 22 years-old but he looks destined for the top with his performances this term.

The Sporting Lisbon star, who has one trophy to his name, is key to his team as he started 31 league games this season.

Ugarte would be a great midfielder for either Chelsea or Tottenham. They are two sides who have leaked goals this season. Both clubs desperately need to strengthen defensively.

It will be very interesting to see what happens this summer with Ugarte. He is clearly seen as a big talent and it will be hard for Sporting to try and keep him. If clubs like Chelsea are willing to pay his release clause then Sporting have no say in the matter.

