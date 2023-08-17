Chelsea now want to sign £50m Tottenham target, he’s faster than Erling Haaland

Chelsea’s spending this summer has, once again, been ridiculous, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down either.

Indeed, the west London club are still in the market to strengthen a number of key positions, and now, according to The Guardian, the Blues are keen on signing Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The £50m-rated attacker has also been linked to Tottenham recently.

Johnson has clearly caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and it’s not hard to understand why.

CARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 16: Nair Tiknizyan of Armenia intercepts the ball meant for Brennan Johnson of Wales during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group D match between Wales and Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

A dynamic attacker who can play either out wide or up front, Johnson possesses incredible technical ability and insane physical attributes.

The one thing that jumps out to you whenever you watch Johnson is his pace. He clocked the highest top speed in the Premier League at one point last season, outdoing the likes of Erling Haaland in the process, and his ability to get in behind defences is brilliant.

After watching Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling tear Liverpool’s defence apart at the weekend with runs from deep, we can’t help but salivate over the idea of a player like Johnson joining the party.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on May 20, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old knows where the back of the net is too. He scored eight Premier League goals last season – not a bad haul for a team that was battling against relegation and barely created anything.

At the age of just 22, this is a young man with so much room to grow and improve, and with Mauricio Pochettino’s help, he could well turn into one of the Premier League’s top strikers.

Nottingham Forest won’t be keen to part ways with one of their own heading into a crucial season of consolidation, but the reality is that when a team like Chelsea come calling, it’s incredibly hard to turn them down.

With deadline day approaching, Chelsea need to hurry up if they want to get this deal done.