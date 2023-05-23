Report: Chelsea now stepping up interest in 'hurricane' Tottenham target











The latest reports are suggesting that Chelsea are leading the chase for Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Bojang.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are stepping up their interest in the 18-year-old forward. This is in order to beat off the competition as many Premier League sides are interested.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Tottenham are all reportedly following and monitoring Bojang closely. It could be a big summer for the striker as these clubs may all submit bids.

The 6 ft 3 ace is dubbed the ‘Gambian Hurricane’, as reported by The Mail. He massively impressed in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. He scored four goals and was named in the team of the tournament.

(Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP) (Photo by ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bojang has also been ‘prolific’ for his club in the GFA League First Division, added the report. This is the highest league in Gambian football.

Chelsea step up interest in Tottenham target Adama Bojang

With many Premier League clubs seemingly eyeing Bojang, the potential of the 18-year-old forward is clear for all to see. He is a prolific young talent.

The centre-forward currently plays for Steve Biko FC in Gambia, but the one issue for any club is the fact that they might struggle to get him a work permit.

To sort this out he would most likely have to be loaned out to a club in Europe first. This would be great for both his potential and for the club buying him so that he can get good experience.

It would be annoying for Spurs if they lose out on this young striker to Chelsea. They will not want to lose a young future star to their London rivals.

It would be good for Tottenham to sign an exciting young talent in Bojang. He could well become a potential future replacement for Harry Kane if he fulfils his potential.

(Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP) (Photo by ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images)