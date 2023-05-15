Report: Chelsea not impressed by £130m star and could look elsewhere











Chelsea were left unimpressed and not excited by the prospect of signing striker Victor Osimhen after they recently watch him play for Napoli.

According to IlMattino, Chelsea sent scouts to watch the striker. The scouts watched the game yesterday between Napoli and Monza. The Serie A champions are clearly now at the beach as they lost 2-0.

The report stats that ‘they were not impressed’ and they are unsure whether Osimhen is worth the £130 million price tag he has.

It will be a very important summer for Chelsea. They desperately need a forward and it would be a worry if they didn’t sign one before the start of next season.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chelsea unimpressed by Osimhen

Despite the Chelsea scouts not being impressed by the Nigerian international, Osimhen has had a fantastic season for Napoli.

He has been a huge reason for the club winning the title this season as he has managed 23 goals in 29 appearances.

With him still only 24 years-old, the world-class star also has potential to grow even more over the years. It is frightening how good he could be.

The scouts should not base what they think of the player over one game. Osimhen has proven in all competitions this season, including the Champions League, that he has what it takes to succeed.

Chelsea are probably somewhat worried due to the huge amount they have spent this season. It hasn’t gone well for them as they sit in the bottom half.

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Show all