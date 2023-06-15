Report: Chelsea have now held talks about signing ‘incredible’ player, but Arsenal are still lurking

The transfer window is now in full flow and Romeo Lavia could be a key cog in this summer’s narrative.

Indeed, this window is all about midfielders. With Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Lavia all set to move within the Premier League, midfielders are the talk of the town at the moment.

Lavia was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season, and after Southampton’s relegation, he’s set to be offered a return to the top-flight immediately.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have now held talks about signing the ‘incredible’ player, but Arsenal are still lurking in the background.

It is interesting to hear that Arsenal are still in the mix here as their move for Declan Rice now appears to be on the rocks.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Manchester City are now lining up their own approach for Rice, and that could well complicate things for Arsenal.

If Rice is to head to the Etihad rather than the Emirates then perhaps Lavia could be the next best thing.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Indeed, the 19-year-old shares a lot of the same attributes as Rice, while the fact that he’s five years younger may mean that he has a slightly higher ceiling.

Of course, it’s early days for Lavia, but based on some of the performances we saw last season, he has the ability to be an absolute star at the highest level for either Arsenal or Chelsea.

Where the Belgian ends up remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Lavia is a player who looks destined to end up playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs next season.