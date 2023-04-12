Report: Chelsea and Tottenham interested in highly rated forward Adama Bojang











The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both very interested in highly rated wonderkid Adama Bojang.

Fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the striker, who is only 18 years old.

The centre-forward currently plays for Steve Biko FC in Gambia. The Daily Mail revealed that he is known as the ‘Gambian Hurricane’.

The one issue for any club in the Premier League is the fact that they might struggle to get him a work permit. They are hoping to make an investment and then loan him out.

Chelsea and Tottenham interested in Adama Bojang

No doubt Premier League clubs are always looking for the next potential world class star. This is heightened when they believe they have a clinical finisher on their hands.

With Bojang still young, the Premier League clubs interested will no doubt take their time scouting him. The Daily Mail also revealed he is being compared to clinical finisher Victor Osimhen as they said: “His physical attributes and style of play have drawn comparisons to Napoli and Nigeria centre-forward Victor Osimhen, with some believing he could go on to better Osimhen’s achievements in the game”

Bojang is already 6 ft 3, and although he does not play at a high level, the fact that he has shown he can find the back of the net at a young age is a great sign.

He most recently impressed at the U20 African Cup of Nations tournament. In this competition, he scored four goals, including a hat trick.

It is always exciting to see Premier League sides track an unknown future star. No doubt many football fans will now be trying to track the player to see where he ends up.

