Report: 'Charismatic' coach wants Celtic job; once said he'd 'walk to Glasgow'











Celtic are currently on the lookout for a new manager and the number of names doing the rounds is increasing.

Some names are featuring prominently with regards to the Hoops vacancy, such as Enzo Maresca and Brendan Rodgers.

Now, talkSPORT has reported that a fairly experienced manager has decided to throw his name in the hat for the Celtic job.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Slaven Bilic is apparently “very interested” in taking the reins at Parkhead.

TalkSPORT quoted a source as saying that the 54-year-old is well aware of the Scottish game and the Glasgow rivalry.

He was being teammates with various Scottish-based players during his playing days at Everton, who told him all about it.

The source reportedly also said that Bilic’s “passion as a player and a coach is a good fit for the Celtic job”.

‘I would walk to Glasgow’

Bilic is one of the most experienced names in with a shout of the Celtic job.

He has been coaching since 2001, when he took the reins at Hajduk Split in his native Croatia.

Bilic has managed his national team, as well as the likes of West Ham, West Brom and Watford in England.

During his time at West Ham, the ‘charismatic‘ coach set a Premier League point record.

Bilic has also previously expressed his desire to manage in Glasgow.

In 2010, he told the Daily Record: “To manage one of the Old Firm would be a big honour and a big responsibility.

“It means a lot to so many people there.

“They’re institutions, they’re a way of living, they’re a religion. They’re not clubs, they’re much, much more than that.

“It’s not just football, it’s everything. It’s your life.

“If I had an invite from Celtic or Rangers to go for an interview I would walk to Glasgow.

“I’ve had calls in the past but I didn’t do it because I decided to stay here (in the Croatia job at the time).”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Our view

Although Bilic is an experienced and charismatic manager, he may not be the best fit for Celtic.

The pressure at Celtic to win trophies is immense, with their Glasgow rivals eager to take advantage of any slip-ups.

In 2015, London’s Evening Standard spoke to Ahmet Yavuz of FourFourTwo Turkey about his time at Besiktas.

The journalist said Bilic’s ‘main weak point’ was that ‘he really failed in derbies’.

Obviously this isn’t what Hoops fans would want to hear, as the Glasgow derbies often define a season.

Bilic has also never won a major trophy in his career, and that’s also one of the main boxes for Celtic.

There would be a lot for the Parkhead hierarchy to weigh up with regards to Bilic, but we reckon there are better options out there.