Celtic are currently looking for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou’s departure from Parkhead this week.

The Australian swapped Celtic, who he led to a domestic treble this year, for English top-flight club Tottenham Hotspur.

90Min covered Postecoglou’s move from Parkhead and also looked at several candidates for the Bhoys hotseat.

They claimed that Celtic could look to Brendan Rodgers, Jesse Marsch, Matthias Jaissle, or David Moyes.

Rodgers, Marsch and Moyes have been fairly well covered as potential candidates, but Jaissle is a relatively new name.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Celtic target Matthias Jaissle – factfile

Jaissle currently manages Red Bull Salzburg, a job he has held since the summer of 2021.

He was previously at feeder club FC Liefering, but only six months passed before he earned promotion to Salzburg.

Jaissle lifted the Austrian league and cup double with his team in 2021-22, and won the title this year too.

This season, he has managed an impressive 2.39 points per game in the top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

Prior to those roles, the 35-year-old managed Salzburg’s Under-18s and was assistant manager at Brondby IF.

Jaissle played for Hoffenheim as a defender, but had to retire due to injury at just 26 years of age.

Tacticof say he usually opts for a ‘4-4-2 set-up in a diamond with the full-backs providing the width with a deep-lying defensive midfielder forming a back three with the central backs. ‘

Alexander Zorniger, who Jaissle assisted at Brondby, told The Athletic: “For such a young manager with so little experience, it was striking how few mistakes he made.

“Matthias thinks in different directions and is open for different approaches.”

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Our view

It’s a shame Postecoglou has left Celtic, but the Hoops now need to look forward. And it looks as though they’ve got several good candidates lined up.

Jaissle is a very talented young manager who has drawn comparisons with Julian Nagelsmann, even if the Bhoys target isn’t keen on such comparisons as he wants to be his own man.

He certainly seems to be a good shout for Celtic, so let’s see what happens on this front.