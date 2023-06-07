Report: Celtic set sights on 'one of the most promising managers in the world'











Celtic have been linked with a host of managers following Ange Postecoglou’s move south of the border.

The names of veteran managers and up-and-coming coaches alike have been doing the rounds regarding the Parkhead vacancy.

Now, a report from Italy has named one of the youngest managers around as a potential candidate for the Celtic job.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Il Secolo XIX, via Sport Witness, has reported that Francesco Farioli is on the Hoops radar for their vacancy.

The Italian outlet look at some of the moves some managers could make amid Sampdoria needing someone to replace Dejan Stankovic.

They mention Farioli, an ‘up-and-coming’ manager who is ‘in the sights’ of various clubs, including the likes of Celtic.

The 33-year-old is currently not in a job, but there were links to English clubs Sunderland and Watford earlier this year.

Despite his young age, Farioli has already managed at two clubs, Turkey’s Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

He also worked with Roberto De Zerbi at Italy’s Benevento and Sassuolo as a goalkeeping coach earlier in his career.

‘One of the most exciting managers in the world’

Celtic fans may well be asking who Farioli is. Indeed, he’s not a particularly familiar name on these shores.

In addition, the fact he’s not currently at a club may also raise some eyebrows.

Nonetheless, Farioli is a highly rated manager, who scouting outlet Total Football Analysis praised highly earlier this year.

They published a detailed article entitled ‘Francesco Farioli: Why the 33-year-old is one of the most exciting managers in the world – tactical analysis’.

An excerpt reads: ‘At just 33 years old, Francesco Farioli is easily one of the most promising managers in the world.

‘In almost two years of management, the Italian has already been able to push the tactical boundaries and provide revolutionary alternatives to possession.

‘Of course, nothing in football is entirely new. However, through the constant recycling and rethinking of principles and ideas, the norm and meta are in constant change. Francesco Farioli is one of the newest leaders of this evolution.’

Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Farioli would obviously be a bit of a gamble, but then again, Ange Postecoglou was a gamble. An that paid off handsomely.

Likewise, De Zerbi was a bit of a gamble at Brighton, and look at how he’s doing now. Farioli has learned from De Zerbi, so maybe he could have some of that magic too.