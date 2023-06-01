Report: Celtic now thinking of getting 60-year-old PL manager if Postecoglou joins Tottenham











David Moyes could be in the frame for the Celtic job.

Ange Postecoglou appears to be on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur, and according to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are already sounding out potential replacements.

This report states that Moyes is an option for The Bhoys if Postecoglou does indeed join Spurs.

Moyes could fit in at Celtic like a glove. A Glaswegian who used to play for the club, this could well be a match made in heaven.

Indeed, not only does Moyes have a real affinity for Celtic, he’s also one of the best Scottish managers of his generation.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The fact he’s taken West Ham into the Europa Conference League final tells you all you need to know about the 60-year-old gaffer, but, sadly, that’s also where Celtic’s problem lies.

Indeed, Moyes is having a fantastic time of it at West Ham as he looks to win the club their first piece of major silverware this century, and he may not be in any rush to leave.

Yes, he could be tempted to bow out on top and leave to join his boyhood club, but at the same time, Moyes is an incredibly competitive manager who won’t leave West Ham if he feels like he still has some unfinished business to tend to.

A Conference League final victory would see the Hammers qualify for next season’s Europa League, and the idea of another memorable European run with this group of players could well mean that Moyes doesn’t want to leave just yet.

Of course, a few dominoes need to fall before we even start talking about a new manager coming in at Celtic, Postecoglou’s move to Spurs is far from finalised, so it may be a bit early to be talking about Moyes heading to Celtic Park just yet.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on though as Spurs close in on the Celtic boss.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

