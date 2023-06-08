Celtic are looking for a new permanent manager in wake of Ange Postecoglou heading south of the border.

As is usually the case whenever a big club needs a new manager, plenty of names have begun doing the rounds.

A fresh report from 90Min has claimed that Celtic have set their sights on AZ Alkmaar’s Pascal Jansen.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The report claims the Hoops are looking at a number of options. And Jansen’s name is a new one that has emerged.

However, Celtic are not the only interested party.

Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also reportedly eyeing the 50-year-old.

Celtic target Pascal Jansen – factfile

Jansen has been coaching since the 1990s and has really made a name for himself in recent years.

He played youth football for AZ, Ajax, Haarlem and Telstar, but had to retire early due to a knee injury.

Jansen spent his early career coaching in the Netherlands and in the United Arab Emirates.

He then worked as a coach at PSV between 2013 and 2018, and managed their youth team between 2015 and 2017.

Jansen moved to AZ to work as a coach in 2018, before earning a promotion and becoming manager in December 2020.

This season just gone, the London-born coach led AZ Alkmaar to fourth in the Eredivisie. He also steered his side to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

According to Transfermarkt, he averaged 2.02 points per game across all competitions in 2022-23.

Photo by Tom Dulat – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Jansen has never worked in the UK before but, as per the Glasgow Times, is well known for his attractive style of football.

He seems like a good shout for Celtic as he has a lot of coaching and top-level managerial experience.

The Bhoys must move quickly if they want Jensen though, as the Netherlands’ top sides seem to want him too.