Celtic are looking for a new permanent manager in wake of Ange Postecoglou heading south of the border.
As is usually the case whenever a big club needs a new manager, plenty of names have begun doing the rounds.
A fresh report from 90Min has claimed that Celtic have set their sights on AZ Alkmaar’s Pascal Jansen.
The report claims the Hoops are looking at a number of options. And Jansen’s name is a new one that has emerged.
However, Celtic are not the only interested party.
Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also reportedly eyeing the 50-year-old.
Celtic target Pascal Jansen – factfile
Jansen has been coaching since the 1990s and has really made a name for himself in recent years.
He played youth football for AZ, Ajax, Haarlem and Telstar, but had to retire early due to a knee injury.
Jansen spent his early career coaching in the Netherlands and in the United Arab Emirates.
He then worked as a coach at PSV between 2013 and 2018, and managed their youth team between 2015 and 2017.
Jansen moved to AZ to work as a coach in 2018, before earning a promotion and becoming manager in December 2020.
This season just gone, the London-born coach led AZ Alkmaar to fourth in the Eredivisie. He also steered his side to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.
According to Transfermarkt, he averaged 2.02 points per game across all competitions in 2022-23.
Jansen has never worked in the UK before but, as per the Glasgow Times, is well known for his attractive style of football.
He seems like a good shout for Celtic as he has a lot of coaching and top-level managerial experience.
The Bhoys must move quickly if they want Jensen though, as the Netherlands’ top sides seem to want him too.