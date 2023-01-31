Report: Cedric Soares' stance on his Arsenal future ahead of transfer deadline tonight











Fulham are still hopeful of signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares before the window shuts tonight, but there are two other clubs pushing for his signature as well.

The Portuguese right-back has been a Gunner since joining them from Southampton on an initial loan deal worth £5 million (The Athletic) in January 2020. His move was made permanent the following summer, but he has never quite been the main man.

Cedric has barely played this season, and a move away today could just be the best thing for all parties.

Cedric Soares is hopeful of leaving Arsenal for Fulham tonight

Arsenal‘s defence looks very, very good at the moment.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney on the left; Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior in the middle; and Ben White and Takheiro Tomiyasu on the right.

There’s no real room for additions anywhere there unless someone leaves, and it’s almost certain now that none of the above-mentioned players will be allowed to go before tonight’s 11:00 pm deadline.

That means there’s absolutely no place for Cedric Soares. The Portugal international has played just 120 minutes of football in all competitions since the start of the season – 28 of which of come in the Premier League.

With Arsenal out of the two domestic cup competitions, it’s extremely unlikely that Cedric will play a minute even if he stays. That’s why he’s looking for a way out and three clubs want him.

That’s according to The Daily Mail (Deadline Day Blog, 11:14 am), who claim that Cedric is still hopeful of joining Fulham, with Marco Silva really pushing to get this deal done after weeks of talks.

The report also claims that there’s another Premier League club and a side from Spain keen to sign Cedric from Arsenal before the window shuts tonight.

It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old will end up.

