Report: Brighton set for crunch talks with Tottenham target Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham managerial target Roberto De Zerbi is set to hold talks with Brighton to understand how the club can build on their performances this season.

The report from the Daily Mail states that Brighton’s transfer policy in January caused “tension”. De Zerbi is keen for greater control over recruitment.

The manager wanted greater backing in January and these crunch talks could cause issues. This could be a huge advantage for Spurs.

De Zerbi has been linked to Spurs recently. No doubt the North London side will be keen to see how these talks go and if De Zerbi is happy.

Tottenham manager De Zerbi holding talks with Brighton

These talks are huge. The Italian has managed to make Brighton a side battling for Europe. He clearly wants to push further and it is interesting to see that the transfer policy has caused tension.

Of course the talks do not mean that De Zerbi leaves if they do not go his way. If the meetings between Brighton and De Zerbi do not go well, there will be lots of clubs keen, including Spurs. If these clubs put in an offer and promise him control, then he might find it very hard to turn down.

Pep Guardiola is one manager who is a big fan of De Zerbi. He said: “His (De Zerbi’s) impact will be massive in the future.”

With the Italian so highly rated, it is no shock to see Spurs linked to him. They need to turn fortunes around. A younger manager like De Zerbi who has a progressive managerial style would be an ideal appointment from chairman Daniel Levy.

