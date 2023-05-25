Report: Brighton readying bid for £35m Arsenal midfield target











Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal are two of the clubs reportedly eyeing Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Seagulls are ready to steal a march on the Gunners.

Brighton and Arsenal could potentially engage in talks this summer over Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With that in mind, the Seagulls would need a replacement, and Sassuolo’s Frattesi is reportedly a target.

However, Arsenal themselves are apparently looking at the 23-year-old too.

90Min recently claimed that the Gunners, Chelsea, Juventus, Roma, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are in pursuit.

Arsenal will need to step it up if they want Frattesi, because Brighton seem to be pushing for his signature.

Calciomercato – via Sport Witness – claim Roberto De Zerbi is ‘pushing on the accelerator’ to bring his former player to England.

Brighton have apparently already made ‘first contacts’ through an intermediary. They are also ‘ready to do anything to satisfy’ the manager.

According to the report, Sassuolo have a €40m (£35m) request for the player, which ‘does not scare’ the Seagulls.

Brighton are said to be ‘closer and closer’ and ‘ready to launch’ their attempt for the 23-year-old.

‘Seeks to dominate within his sphere of influence’

Arsenal are just one of several Premier League clubs eyeing one or more new midfielders ahead of the new season.

In terms of overseas gems, you won’t find many as good – and cost-effective – as Frattesi.

The young Italian has impressed in Serie A this season, with seven goals from 36 league outings.

ScoutedFTBL wrote about the midfielder earlier this year.

‘English pundits would love to commentate on Frattesi’s matches,’ they wrote.

‘He brings pace, power, passion and desire to the game, and has been a consistent performer that rarely puts in bad shift.

‘He’s a big-bodied midfielder that throws his weight around, bruises the opposition and seeks to domi­nate within his sphere of influence.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

‘He looks like a night­mare to play against as he constantly snaps at the heels of his direct opponent in attempts to win back possession.

‘And he is quick too, regularly demonstrating great recov­ery speed that makes him a very valuable asset when de­fending in transition – an important virtue in a ball-domi­nant team that wants to defend high up the pitch.’

All in all, he looks like a great shout for Brighton and Arsenal alike. But the Gunners need to get a move on if they really want him.