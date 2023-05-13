Report: Borussia Dortmund want to sign Arsenal’s ‘phenomenal’ player this summer











Borussia Dortmund are in the running to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

That is according to 90Min, who report that a whole host of German clubs want to sign the Swiss star.

It’s been widely reported this week that Bayer Leverkusen want to bring Xhaka to Germany, but now, they’ve been joined in the race by Dortmund and Xhaka’s old club, Borussia Monchengladbach.

With these three teams in for him, the ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal ace certainly has a decision to make here.

The sentimental choice would, of course, be to return to his old stomping ground and re-sign for Borussia Monchengladbach, but there’s every chance Xhaka could be tempted by either Dortmund or Leverkusen.

Dortmund are currently flying high in the Bundesliga, and a move to Edin Terzic’s side would give Xhaka a real chance to win some silverware.

However, on the other hand, Xabi Alonso is building something very exciting with a team of young stars such as Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby over at Leverkusen, and after excelling in a youthful Arsenal team, a move to Leverkusen would be the continuation of that theme.

In our view, the move to Dortmund could be the most intriguing.

The Bundesliga giants need to reshape their midfield with Jude Bellingham on his way out this summer, and stepping into Bellingham’s shoes would certainly be a big challenge for a player who relishes proving his doubters wrong.

Where Xhaka ends up next summer remains to be seen, and he could even stay at Arsenal, but with three top Bundesliga clubs chasing his signature, one has to wonder if a return to Germany could be on the cards for the Arsenal midfielder.

