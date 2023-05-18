Report: 'Best' Tottenham manager target knows he'd get a big payrise at Spurs











Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur and Arne Slot has really been intensifying of late.

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds with regards to the Tottenham vacancy.

Last week, many Spurs fans were left reeling after reports claimed the club wasn’t pursuing Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, it looks as though Tottenham are working hard on trying to lure Slot from Feyenoord to N17.

Vandaag Inside, relayed by Fr12.nl, recently claimed that Spurs had invited the Dutchman for a conversation.

And last week, The Telegraph reported that Spurs “will speak to” Slot, suggesting talks have been tabled in.

Now, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has provided a further update on Tottenham’s pursuit of the 44-year-old.

Spurs are reportedly ‘elevating their interest’ in Slot as Feyenoord brace themselves for a fight to keep their boss.

In this instance, Tottenham’s financial muscle – compared to the Eredivisie champions – could play a big part.

Feyenoord are reportedly wanting to offer Slot a new contract worth £2.5million a year.

However, the manager ‘knows he can earn much more than that at Spurs’.

The speculation linking Tottenham and Slot seems to be pointing in the right direction.

Obviously it’s just rumours at this moment in time, but still it looks as though this story has legs.

After all, Slot is a top-quality candidate whose stock is at an all-time high, having led his club to the title.

The Daily Mail report suggests he’s aware he’d be in for a substantial payrise if he joins Tottenham.

Obviously that’s not the be-all and end-all, but Spurs have an amazing infrastructure and real potential to win silverware.

It wasn’t that long ago that they reached the Champions League final and were competing for the Premier League title.

Slot, who was called the ‘best coach in the world’ by one of his players, will have a lot of thinking to do in the coming weeks.