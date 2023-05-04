Report: Aston Villa willing to pay up to £60million for Barcelona star











Aston Villa are interested in signing Barcelona star and Spanish international Ferran Torres, according to the latest reports.

According to Marca, Villa are very keen on the attacking player. They are so keen that they are willing to offer a similar amount to what Barcelona paid Manchester City for Torres.

Marca state Villa would be ready to offer around £50million. This could even rise to £60million due to other variables like bonuses.

Unai Emery’s Villans are battling for a place in Europe and clearly want to bolster their squad to make sure their top eight position is more cemented with a better squad.

Whilst Torres was at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola was a huge fan. He said that the winger/forward was “incredible” and also a “top player“.

Throughout his career, the 23-year-old has managed to score 40 goals and pick up 29 assists in all competitions. He clearly has the potential to get even better as well.

If Villa were able to sign him, even for a big amount, then it would be a great coup. It would also show that they are here to stay in the top eight and want to try and consistently fight for Europe.

They have some great attacking players, and if they could add more to it then they would continue to be a threat to all defences they come up against.

This type of transfer rumour suggests that Villa are serious in this transfer window. They have spent big in the past and seem willing to do it again.

