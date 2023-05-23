Report: Aston Villa want to sign 'unbelievable' Premier League forward











Aston Villa are already looking to improve their squad for next season and this has seen reports link them with Anthony Martial.

According to FootballTransfers, Martial is now not in the plans of Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag. Due to this they plan to move him on in the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa reportedly want to take advantage of this. However, they do not want to make it a straight-up purchase.

Instead, Villa seemingly want to sign Martial on a loan which has an option-to-buy after one season.

Unai Emery wants another attacker, and due to Martial’s time at United coming to an end, Villa are looking to take advantage.

Aston Villa want Anthony Martial

Martial, who won the Golden Boy award in 2015, has shown that he is a prolific scorer when playing for Manchester United.

His teammates rate him highly, with Marcus Rashford calling him an “unbelievable, massive player“. For Manchester United, Martial has scored 87 goals over 296 appearances.

The club’s media team referred to him as ‘one of the best finishers at the club’ earlier this year.

There is one issue though, and that is the fact that the Frenchman is injury prone. This is seemingly one of the main reasons for Ten Haag to want to sell him this summer.

This may be the reason that Villa want to loan him for one year first. If that’s the case, this is a very sensible approach. They also have star striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season.

With this in mind, Villa won’t be as reliant on Martial. Therefore, having him on loan to see what contribution he can bring and whether he can stay fully fit is a pretty good transfer.

