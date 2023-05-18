Report: Aston Villa want £14k-a-week star on a free transfer











The latest reports are linking Aston Villa and Leeds United with a move for Ligue 1 star Branco van den Boomen and they could make a move this summer.

According to Takvim, via Sports Witness, both Villa and Leeds are very impressed by the Toulouse ‘star player’. They are among several clubs chasing him.

Van den Boomen’s contract expires this summer and he has no intention of signing on a new deal. He apparently has a wage of £14,000-per-week.

At the moment, Van den Boomen reportedly favours a move to Turkey. This could well change if Villa or Leeds offer him a big contract.

Aston Villa want van den Boomen

It is no shock to see Aston Villa look to bolster their squad. They are challenging for the top eight and could qualify for a European spot next season.

The 27-year-old has been a fantastic asset this season. In 38 appearances this season, the Dutchman has picked up six goals and 13 assists.

He also managed a huge achievement as he helped Toulouse win the French Cup this season. This is a competition typically dominated by PSG.

Now, Van den Boomen seemingly fancies a ‘new adventure’. With him now being in his prime years, it’s a great shout from him.

Villa have a strong midfield, but it always good for them to look towards and sign reinforcements to make sure that they have strength in depth.

It is very exciting times for Villa. They have shocked many in getting so high up the league considering their early-season form.

The fact that they are already trying to make transfers emphasises they want to kick on into the upper tiers of the table.

