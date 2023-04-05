Report: Aston Villa one of five Premier League clubs interested in Santiago Gimenez











Reports from 90min reveal that five Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, and sides across Europe, are scouting Eredivisie striker Santiago Gimenez.

Alongside Villa, Leicester City, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the player. Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested.

The forward, who plays for Feyenoord, has been very prolific this season. He has managed 17 goals in 35 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Five of these goals have come in seven Europa League appearances. This is even more impressive when you take into account the fact the striker is only 21.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Five Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Santiago Gimenez

A lot of clubs seem keen to scout the striker. This emphasises the quality and potential Gimenez possesses. It is no shock to see five Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Santiago Gimenez, as many are looking for a clinical finisher.

The 21 year old currently has a value of £9million on Transfermarkt. No doubt this will rise quickly if interest increases from those interested.

He is also catching the eye of his nation Mexico. Gimenez has already got two goals in his nine appearances for his country.

Brighton and Villa arguably already have good quality finishers in Evan Ferguson and Ollie Watkins. Despite this, they don’t have much depth up front. A signing like Gimenez could be great for them to improve the quality of their squad. With Palace, Brentford and Leicester below these sides in the league, they have an advantage.

It would be hard to see Gimenez going anywhere but Serie A league leaders Napoli if they did start to take a serious interest.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all