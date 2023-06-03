Report: Aston Villa now want to sign ‘magnificent’ player from Tottenham this summer











Giovani Lo Celso is on Aston Villa’s list of transfer targets heading into the summer.

That is according to The Express, who report that Lo Celso is a player the Villans want to sign.

In all honesty, it’s not surprising at all to hear this rumour.

Indeed, ever since Unai Emery came to Villa Park it felt as though it was a matter of time before the Midlands club got their hands on Lo Celso.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The midfielder is a player Emery absolutely loves. He had him at both PSG and Villarreal, and it’s no surprise to see that he’d like to have him at Villa Park too.

Lo Celso hasn’t played for Tottenham for quite some time now, spending each of the last two seasons out on loan, and one has to imagine that the ‘magnificent’ player could be geared up for a permanent departure this summer.

Of course, what the future holds for Lo Celso largely depends on who Spurs’ next manager will be.

As we know, Tottenham are on the hunt for a new Head Coach, and there’s every chance that Antonio Conte’s full-time replacement in north London could well believe that Lo Celso is of use to him.

While it hasn’t worked out for Lo Celso at Tottenham so far, you’d have to be a fool to write him off completely. An Argentina international who has played Champions League football for the majority of his career, Lo Celso really isn’t a bad player, and given how poor Spurs’ midfield has been this season, he could easily work his way back into the side.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window and Aston Villa look to kick on and challenge for Europe again next season.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

